M&G Plc Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,893,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,419. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.