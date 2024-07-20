M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 4,223,296 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,223,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,843,000. Enbridge comprises about 0.9% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. 6,508,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,179. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

