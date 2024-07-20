M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 59,867 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $182.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

