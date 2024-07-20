M&G Plc Purchases Shares of 749,143 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 749,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,193,000. M&G Plc owned 0.24% of Ball at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,764,000 after buying an additional 381,780 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 1,672,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,961. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.