M&G Plc Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Credicorp by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,941. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $163.53.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

