M&G Plc Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Intuit stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $636.56. 1,056,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

