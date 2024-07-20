MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.66.
MGM Resorts International Price Performance
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
