Michael David Dunn Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $39.19 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

