Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 187,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $783,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,038,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

