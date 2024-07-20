Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07. 215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.