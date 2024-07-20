Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Okta worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $94.03 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,840 shares of company stock worth $8,566,381 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

