Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $237.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $263.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

