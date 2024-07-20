Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 19,149 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DocuSign worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

