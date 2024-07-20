Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,818 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tapestry worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

