Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of AECOM worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,060,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ACM opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.67%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.