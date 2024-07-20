Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.