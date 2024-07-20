Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $58.87 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $307,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

