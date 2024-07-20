Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Markel Group by 400.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 2.5 %

MKL stock opened at $1,573.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,517.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.