Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,857.18.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,832.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,716.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,606.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,856.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

