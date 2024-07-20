Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,339 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

View Our Latest Report on LSCC

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.