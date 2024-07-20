Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 62,199 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,055 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Rivian Automotive worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,293 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,308 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,753 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

