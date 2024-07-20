Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Catalent worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 498,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,128,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

