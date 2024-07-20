Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,172,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,286,000. Oracle accounts for about 3.6% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,269. The company has a market cap of $381.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

