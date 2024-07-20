Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,351. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.