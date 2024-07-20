Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 101.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Aflac by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $2,750,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Aflac Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $92.91. 5,323,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,470. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

