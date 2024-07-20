Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

