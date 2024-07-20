Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 42,949 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.6 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. 820,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,961. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

