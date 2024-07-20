Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,323 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $248,139,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,567,000 after buying an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $95.10. 1,355,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

