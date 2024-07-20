Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 103.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.05% of Dover worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dover by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Dover by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.70. The company had a trading volume of 856,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,912. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.73 and its 200-day moving average is $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

