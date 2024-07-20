Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 53,637 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 108.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $551.98. 2,999,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.69 and its 200-day moving average is $518.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

