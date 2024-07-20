Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

