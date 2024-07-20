Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 160,617 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 160,617 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up about 0.9% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.17% of Western Digital worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,339,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $6,829,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,426. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

