Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Takes $11.87 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 3,226,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

