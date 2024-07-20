Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 423,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems makes up about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $22,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 78.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 606,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,389. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.