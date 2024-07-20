Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys 2,987 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 0.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.09. 2,235,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,742. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

