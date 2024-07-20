Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MBLY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -117.47, a P/E/G ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mobileye Global by 258.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 242,640 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $988,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 28.6% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 125,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at $4,567,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

