Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $21.01. 13,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Mohr Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Mohr Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mohr Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Mohr Growth ETF

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.