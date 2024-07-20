Molson Coors Beverage Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

