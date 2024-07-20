MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $632,864.65 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37.

MoneyLion Stock Up 3.7 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $695.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ML. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ML. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 500.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 114.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

