MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,535,839. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.62 on Friday, reaching $251.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,815. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

