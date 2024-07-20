Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $510.00 at Bank of America

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $427.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $442.14 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $458.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 114.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

