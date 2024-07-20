Morgan Stanley Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.79.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,588 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

