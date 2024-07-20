Morgan Stanley Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNP. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.