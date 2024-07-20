Motco Buys 6,338 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Motco grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $46.74. 992,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.