Motco Buys Shares of 617 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motco bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 705,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,766. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

