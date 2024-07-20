Motco Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Copart were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $3,877,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,235,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. 4,743,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

