Motco Has $40,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Motco lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,269,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 49,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.