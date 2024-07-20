Motco Increases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Motco lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in RTX were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

RTX stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $102.81. 7,229,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.