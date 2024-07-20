Motco Invests $28,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.15. 274,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

