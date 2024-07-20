Motco Makes New $430,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Motco purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 379,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,260. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

